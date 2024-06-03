Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah Case Transferred To Another Court
, ,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2024 | 01:15 PM
Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka would take it up after a request from Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 3rd, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reassigned the Nikah Case involving PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to a new court.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka would take it up after a request from Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand.
The move came after objections were raised by Khawar Manika against Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand.
With the approval of the transfer plea, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka would now preside over the appeals against the sentence in the Nikah case.
During the previous hearing on May 29, counsel for Khawar Maneka requested Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand to transfer the case to another judge, citing Maneka's lack of confidence in the current judge.
Later, Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand addressed the issue in a letter to the High Court, explaining Khawar Maneka's objections and emphasizing the need for a fair trial. He also highlighted that the complainant's lawyer had consistently attempted to delay proceedings.
Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's marriage, which took place in February 2018 in Lahore, has been under scrutiny, with allegations of marrying within the three-month "iddat period" following a divorce.
The recent verdict sentenced Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to seven years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 each in the "un-Islamic" iddat case.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi March7 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign starts in specific districts of KP14 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road crash24 minutes ago
-
Two drugs peddlers held24 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life34 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive postponed in six districts of Balochistan due to heatwave34 minutes ago
-
Railways earn over Rs 70 bln till May34 minutes ago
-
Envoy Marilina pledges to give new impetus to Pak-Italy relations44 minutes ago
-
Special flight brings 287 persons from Bishkek1 hour ago
-
12 outlaws held1 hour ago
-
One killed, child injured in road accident2 hours ago
-
Arts Council of Hyderabad hosts seminar on Hyder Bux Jatoi13 hours ago