Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah Case Transferred To Another Court

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2024 | 01:15 PM

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka would take it up after a request from Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 3rd, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reassigned the Nikah Case involving PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to a new court.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka would take it up after a request from Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

The move came after objections were raised by Khawar Manika against Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

With the approval of the transfer plea, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka would now preside over the appeals against the sentence in the Nikah case.

During the previous hearing on May 29, counsel for Khawar Maneka requested Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand to transfer the case to another judge, citing Maneka's lack of confidence in the current judge.

Later, Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand addressed the issue in a letter to the High Court, explaining Khawar Maneka's objections and emphasizing the need for a fair trial. He also highlighted that the complainant's lawyer had consistently attempted to delay proceedings.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's marriage, which took place in February 2018 in Lahore, has been under scrutiny, with allegations of marrying within the three-month "iddat period" following a divorce.

The recent verdict sentenced Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to seven years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 each in the "un-Islamic" iddat case.

