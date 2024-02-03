Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sessions Judge Qudratullah announces the verdict reserved earlier in the Nikah case during the period of Iddat.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2024) In a major development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 7 years in prison in un-Islamic Nikah case.

The court also fined Rs0.5 million each in the case of an illegal marriage during the 'iddat' period of Bushra Bibi.

During today's hearing, a large number of journalists were allowed access to the court, as in other cases against the former Prime Minister in Adiala Jail, only a limited number of journalists were allowed coverage.

However, questions were raised by various quarters about granting permission to a large number of journalists for coverage today.

It should be noted that after a 14-hour long hearing on this case yesterday, the decision was reserved.

Imran Khan's lawyers Salman Akram Raja and Usman Riyaz Gill appeared in court, and during the hearing of the prosecution's statements, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's statements were also recorded.

,Bushra Bibi mentioned in her statement that she filed for divorce on November 14, 2017. Bushra Bibi said in her statement that Khawar Maneka verbally divorced her on April 3, 2017, and she spent her waiting period from April to August 2017, after which she moved to Lahore to her mother's house in August 2017.

She said that she married the former Prime Minister on January 1, 2018.

It is important to note that on November 25, in the court of Judge Qudrat in Islamabad, Bushra Bibi's former husband Khawar Maneka had filed a case against Imran Khan and his wife for illegal relations during the waiting period.

Application under Section 494/34, B-496, and other sections was filed.

The position in the application was that the marital relationship belongs to the Maneka family; Bushra Bibi was married in 1989, which remained peaceful and good until Imran Khan did not intervene through his associates during the sit-in in Islamabad.

They mentioned in the application that Bushra Bibi started going to Bani Gala without Maneka's permission, although efforts were made to stop her, harsh exchanges also took place during this period.

It was stated in the application that efforts were made to improve the family's situation, but all went in vain, and the complainant divorced on November 14, 2017.

According to Khawar Maneka's application, during the waiting period, Bushra Bibi married Imran Khan on January 1, 2018, which is illegal and against Islamic teachings.

It is noteworthy that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced in the cipher case and the Tooshakhana case during this week.

Imran Khan was convicted in the cipher case along with former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while in the Tooshakhana case, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years jail each.