Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s Indictment In £190 Million Case Deferred Again

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2024 | 06:28 PM

The latest reports say that the indictment has been deferred as the judge was on leave.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2024) An Accountability Court on Thursday deferred once again indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million case known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir was on leave due to which the indictment was deferred. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzzafar Abbasi, Prosecutor Amjad Perviz, and Irfan Bola were present in the court.

The case's hearing was adjourned until January 31.

The NAB initiated an investigation against Imran Khan, his wife, and others, alleging the acquisition of extensive land in the name of Al-Qadir University Trust, resulting in a reported loss of 190 million Pounds to the national exchequer.

The charges suggest that the former prime minister and other accused adjusted Rs50 billion, equivalent to 190 million pounds at the time, sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

Imran Khan registered the Trust for the Al-Qadir University Project on December 26, 2019.

