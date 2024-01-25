Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s Indictment In £190 Million Case Deferred Again
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2024 | 06:28 PM
The latest reports say that the indictment has been deferred as the judge was on leave.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2024) An Accountability Court on Thursday deferred once again indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million case known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.
Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir was on leave due to which the indictment was deferred. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzzafar Abbasi, Prosecutor Amjad Perviz, and Irfan Bola were present in the court.
The case's hearing was adjourned until January 31.
The NAB initiated an investigation against Imran Khan, his wife, and others, alleging the acquisition of extensive land in the name of Al-Qadir University Trust, resulting in a reported loss of 190 million Pounds to the national exchequer.
The charges suggest that the former prime minister and other accused adjusted Rs50 billion, equivalent to 190 million pounds at the time, sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.
Imran Khan registered the Trust for the Al-Qadir University Project on December 26, 2019.
Recent Stories
Cummins clinches ICC Men’s cricketer of the year 2023
Police arrest three kite sellers with over 20,000 kites, 150 string rolls
SP Potohar holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens
CDA to install pedestrian bridges at three different places
Police arrest 11 lawbreakers
European stocks drop before ECB rate call
E-Khidmat Markaz at Arfa Park launches Driving Test Service
Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Presidency
Govt’s clear direction must for just & holistic renewable energy transition: ..
Art exhibition held at PAC
Muslim shopfronts torn down in Mumbai after religious clashes
Russia jails nationalist critic Girkin for four years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest three kite sellers with over 20,000 kites, 150 string rolls26 minutes ago
-
SP Potohar holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens26 minutes ago
-
CDA to install pedestrian bridges at three different places26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 11 lawbreakers26 minutes ago
-
E-Khidmat Markaz at Arfa Park launches Driving Test Service36 minutes ago
-
Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Presidency41 minutes ago
-
Govt’s clear direction must for just & holistic renewable energy transition: Experts43 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition held at PAC41 minutes ago
-
20 outlaws arrested, drugs, weapons recovered41 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister directs ICT administration to setup cheap markets41 minutes ago
-
No political party except PML-N made substantial contributions, says Maryam Nawaz52 minutes ago
-
The Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) organizes workshop51 minutes ago