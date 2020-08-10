UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Came Into Power Through 22 Year Struggle: Ali Muhammad

Mon 10th August 2020

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said the Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed the government after 22 year political struggle and he had not used any short cut to come into power

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said the Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed the government after 22 year political struggle and he had not used any short cut to come into power.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said Imran Khan started his political journey from one seat in National Assembly and refused to bow down before any one and fought for rights of the people, speedy justice and elimination of corruption.

He alleged that some political leaders had chosen short cuts to come into power and they had no political struggle as Imran Khan had.

He said that Pakistan's political parties had proven that they can work for the national interest with unity.

He said that the government expected positive role from the opposition.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Asad Mehmood said that it was unfortunate that his party had not been consulted on the legislation related to national interest.

He said that his party had always played key role in legislation related to national interest.

He said, "Our forefathers played key role in the passage of 1977 constitution, and we are ready to play our positive role in the country's politics, " he added.

He said it was the right of his party members to move amendments in the legislation while the government could reject and accept them.

More Stories From Pakistan

