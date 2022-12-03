Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chief was due in Peshawar to chair an important meeting but now he will chair it through a video link.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan cancelled his day-long visit to Peshawar, the sources said on Saturday.

The Sources said that Imran Khan was due to visit Peshawar today (Saturday) to hold meeting with PTI KP parliamentary party.

They said that the the PTI Chairman would now chair the meeting through a video link.

The visit was cancelled owing to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other leaders who were already there in Lahore at the residence of Imran Khan in Zaman Park.

Imran Khan had earlier offered conditional talks to the coalition government.

The PTI chairman extended a dialogue offer to the PDM government while addressing the PTI’s Punjab parliamentary party via video link from his Lahore’s Zaman Park residence.

However, the PML-N leaders said that no talks could be held under pre-conditions.

PML-N Federal ministers Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique said that talks could not be held with pre-conditions.

Both the leaders addressed a press conference and said that the federal government is ready to hold talks without any condition. They said the government would hold serious talks with the PTI to end the political differences in the country.

“You should be serious if you really want talks,” said Khawaja Saad Rafique, adding that threats, accusations and talks could not go hand in hand.

Saad Rafique said that the talks do not take place under conditions in the world.

While extending an invitation to the PDM government over the possibility of early general elections, Imran Khan said that 66% of Pakistan would have to vote for the by-polls if assemblies were dissolved in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.