Imran Khan Cannot Be Left In Isolation At Mercy Of Adiala Jail: Faisal Chaudhry
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2025 | 07:46 PM
Faisal Chaudhry says under-trial prisoners cannot be denied access to lawyers
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2025) Leaving Imran Khan at the mercy of jail authorities in isolation is not acceptable, said Faisal Chaudhry, the counsel for PTI founder, on Monday.
Faisal Chaudhry said that the court orders and powers of attorney have been sent to the jail administration. He emphasized that under-trial prisoners could not be denied access to their lawyers.
He expressed these words while talking to the media representatives outside Adiala Jail on Monday.
The lawyer recalled that in October last year, the meetings with Imran Khan were also restricted, and he had been advised to file a petition in court regarding the situation. He expressed concern over the prolonged adjournment of the case hearing, saying, “I am disappointed that the hearing has been postponed for such a long period,”.
Due to the judge's leave, the hearing of this important case has been deferred until February 26 and 27. He added that restricting Imran Khan’s access to his lawyers and family for such an extended period is alarming.
Faisal Chaudhry stressed that the meeting with the PTI founder is crucial so that the party workers could be informed about his health and well-being. He reiterated that Imran Khan could not be left at the mercy of the jail authorities in complete isolation.
He further stated that the jail officials do not operate with full autonomy and are bound by the higher influences in several matters.
Earlier, PTI founder’s lawyer Irfan Niazi filed a petition seeking a meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail. The court approved the petition and directed the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to facilitate the meeting between Imran Khan and his legal team.
Following the court order, Barrister Salman Akram Raja, Irfan Niazi and Naeem Haider Panjutha proceeded to Adiala Jail for the meeting.
ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the plea seeking permission to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail.
