ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan could not evade punishment in Toshakhana Disqualification Reference by leveling blames against constitutional institutions.

The minister in a tweet responded to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman's statement.

Sherry Rehman said, "The PTI is persistently targeting the Election Commission of Pakistan after the Toshakhana Disqualification Reference. The PTI leaders including Imran Khan continued to raise questions on the jurisdiction of the constitutional institution." She added that the PTI Chief had now turned to be an astrologer and predicting about the audio leak issue.

The minister alleged that the PTI leadership was trying to avoid punishment by making the institution controversial.

"Imran Khan is clearly guilty in Toshakhana disqualification case. If other political leaders continue to suffer punishment in similar cases, is Imran Khan above the law and institutions?," Sherry Rehman queried.

The minister emphasised that law should be one for all.

However, Imran Khan wanted a separate law and system for himself in which he was above everything.

"Every citizen is accountable to the law and constitution, so why not Imran Khan?" She alleged that Imran Khan was first running away from probe and now was trying to run away from punishment.

"You cannot escape punishment by blaming institutions. Escape plans by blaming institutions will fail," Sherry Rehman said.