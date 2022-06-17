UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Can't Take Credit Of Removing Pakistan's Name From FATF's Grey List: Murtaza

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 17, 2022 | 02:45 PM

The PPP leader and Punjab senior Minister has said that Imran Khan should stop changing colors like a chameleon because he has gone into hiding by making Pakistan a victim of bankruptcy and global isolation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2022) Senior Provincial Minister and Parliamentary Leader PPP Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza has said that Imran Khan cannot take credit for removing Pakistan's name from Fatf Gray List.

Murtaza said that Imran Khan should stop changing colors like a chameleon because he has gone into hiding by making Pakistan a victim of bankruptcy and global isolation.

He expressed these words in a statement released by the party's media wing on Friday.

Hassan Murtaza said that the nation does not believe that Pakistan Imran Khan did not go bankrupt but was removed from the fat gray list, it is not possible for Imran Khan to be a sweet hip-hop and a bitter-hot spit, Hassan Murtaza added that Imran Khan broke the agreement with the IMF against the country. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as Foreign Minister is trying to get Pakistan out of global isolation.

