ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s chief Imran Khan on Wednesday challenged the verdict of a banking court in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that had rejected his request for attendance through a video link in the prohibited funding case.

He requested the IHC to mark his attendance through a video link until his medical fitness.

He prayed the court to terminate the interim order of the banking court dated January 31.

It may be mentioned here that the banking court had granted the last opportunity to PTI's chief for appearing in the prohibited funding case while rejecting his request to attend the hearing through a video link.

The Federal Investigation Agency lodged a case against Imran Khan and others after the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan in a prohibited funding case.