Imran Khan challenges FIR against him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking termination of FIR against him on alleged threatening remarks about a woman judge.

He prayed the court to issue directives for quashing the FIR against him registered under clauses of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA).

The petitioner said that he won a cricket world cup for Pakistan and also had been doing welfare work including establishment of cancer hospital and university in the country.

Imran Khan said he was one among a few statesmen of the country.

The PTI chairman dealt COVID-19 spread effectively and also managed dialogue between Afghanistan and America during his tenure as prime minister, he added.

The petitioner said the FIR was registered against Imran Khan illegally and prayed the court dismissed the same.

He further said that he had also surrendered before the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) which granted him an interim bail.

Imran Khan also prayed the court to suspend the police investigation into the matter till the final judgment of the court.