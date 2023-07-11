Open Menu

Imran Khan Challenges Maintainability Of Toshakhana Case

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Imran Khan challenges maintainability of toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday filed an appeal to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the verdict of the trial court for admitting Toshakhana criminal case against him Chairman PTI had filed the case through his lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

It may be mentioned here that Addition Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar Khan had declared the Toshakhana criminal case as maintainable while dismissing the petition of PTI's chief.

The lower court had also summoned witnesses from the prosecution to initiate the trial formally.

