Imran Khan Challenges Search Warrants For His Residence Before ATC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2023 | 02:43 PM

Imran Khan challenges search warrants for his residence before ATC

The PTI chairman has has named Lahore's commissioner, deputy commissioner, and other individuals as respondents in his plea.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2023) Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has submitted a petition to an anti-terrorism court challenging the search warrants issued for his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore.

In the petition, the former prime minister has named Lahore's commissioner, deputy commissioner, and other individuals as respondents in the case.

Imran Khan argues that the search warrant was obtained with malicious intent by the police.

He maintains that he had no involvement in the incident leading to the issuance of the search warrants. Furthermore, he asserts that he allowed the parties involved to conduct the search in the presence of the media.

Imran Khan has requested the court to declare the search warrants, issued on May 18, as illegal and nullify them. The anti-terrorism court has issued notices to the respondents in this case.

