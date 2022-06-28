UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Claims Coalition Govt Is Working On Rigging In Upcoming By-polls

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Imran Khan claims coalition govt is working on rigging in upcoming by-polls

The PTI chairman says Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz would lose his powe in Punjab soon.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2022) PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday claimed that the coalition government is working to rig the by-election a in Punjab.

Imran Khan said that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz would lose his powe in Punjab soon.

He also claimed that his rule was illegal.

The PTI chairman expressed these words while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Khan also talked about the increase in load-shedding, saying that there were not such issues when he was in power.

He said the PML-N signed the agreements on power project but the PTI did not increase the prices.

He also pointed out that the PML-N government had installed power plants on imported fuel but no electricity was being generated.

"They (the PML-N) had installed power plants on imported fuel but no power is being generated," said Khan, pointing out they were paying money for the capacity charges.

He asked the people to come out on the streets to protest against inflation and the coalition government.

The by-elections in Punjab will take place on July 17 for 20 provincial Constituencies after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) unseated 25 PTI MPAs for voting against party lines.

Imran Khan last week had announced that he would hold a public gathering next week at Islamabad's Parade Ground.

He said he is gathering people from Islamabad and Rawalpindi to join him.

