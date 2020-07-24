UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Committed To Balochistan Uplift: Asad Umer

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:04 AM

Federal Minister for Planning and Development on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in the development of Balochistan and concerted efforts were in place to ensure tangible change in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in the development of Balochistan and concerted efforts were in place to ensure tangible change in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing the special session of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) held at Governor House Quetta here. Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Alyani, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, PM's Focal Person on COVID-19 Faisal Sultan, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Rubaba Bulaidi, were also present on the occasion while provincial secretaries participated through the video link. Expressing his satisfaction Asad noted that efforts of both federal and provincial governments for ensuring compliance of guidelines and measures for public health & safety yielded positive results and achieved remarkable success against the deadly pandemic.

However the minister warned that the next two weeks were very crucial as non compliance to pandemic's SOPs could cause serious repercussions. Asad umer reiterated that all stakeholders must endeavor to sensitize the masses regarding compliance of the SOPs/ Zabta-e-Ikhlaq for the cattle markets, Eid-ul- Azha and Muharram.

CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on the occasion appreciated NCOC for holding provincial sessions for better coordination and understanding of important issues." NCOC has played a vital role in inter provincial coordination, resource building and channelizing critical health care equipment and health care capacity building," he said.

