Imran Khan Committed To Improve Common Man's Living Standard: Farrukh

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 10:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is sincere and committed to serve the masses and improve their life standard at every cost.

Addressing a public gathering in Union Council-81 (UC), he said that Prime Minister had introduced best universal health insurance system in the country under which provision of health cards had been started in Lahore division while residents of Faisalabad division would also start enjoying this facility from February 9. The card holder family would be entitled to get free treatment up to Rs.1 million per annum from the best hospital of their own choice, he added.

Farrukh said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was implementing Prime Minister's vision in toto and in this connection it started easy loans scheme for general public so that the homeless people could construct their own houses.

Similarly, the unemployed youth are being provided interest-free loans up to Rs.500,000 so that they could start their own businesses instead of running behind jobs, he added.

The state minister further said that PTI government had introduced Ehsaas Ration programme and Rs.120 billion were allocated for it so as to provide daily use items on subsidized rates to the poor and deserving families.

He said that government also started construction of 10 dams including Dasu and Bhasha dams which would not only help in overcoming water shortage in the country but also generate 10,000 megawatt cheap electricity.

Farrukh Habib said that the Punjab government also started various development projects across the province with an estimated cost of Rs.740 billion so that all basic amenities could be provided to the people at their doorsteps.

The coronavirus pandemic had badly affected world's economy and caused huge inflation. However, PTI government is trying its optimum best to pass on minimum impact of price hike. During 2022, the government would further trim down inflation rate, he added.

The state minister also inaugurated a new PTI office in UC-81 while MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar and notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

