Imran Khan conceals stolen gifts: Sharjeel Memon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon reacting to the Election Commission's decision against PTI Chairman, Friday said that Imran Khan did not disclose the stolen gifts in his statements.

Talking to a private news channel, the provincial minister said that Election Commission had given a decision according to the constitution and the law. "Those who accused others got trapped today", he said.

The politics of hate had been eliminated with today's decision and it would definitely had positive implications on national politics, he added.