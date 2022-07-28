UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Condemns Arrest Of Haleem Adil Sheikh By ACE In Jamshoro

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 28, 2022 | 05:23 PM

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh by ACE in Jamshoro

The PTI Chairman says it is pure fascism and such behavior is absolutely unacceptable in any democracy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2022) PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday strongly condemned arrest of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh by terming it “pure fascism”.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan condemned persecution and arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh by Sindh government in alleged corruption case.

He wrote, “ This is pure fascism, reflecting the Zardari-Sharif mafia’s approach of eliminating those they cannot purchase,”. He said that such behavior was absolutely unacceptable in any democracy.

Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested PTI leader and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh after he went to an anti-corruption court in Jamshoro on Wednesday.

The ACE officials shifted Adil to Karachi and registered a case against him over charges of grabbing land through illegal means. He was kept in Aziz Bhatti police station in Karachi.

A large number of PTI workers and lawmakers including MPA Raja Azhar, Saeed Afridi and Rabistan Khan reached the Aziz Bhatti police station and they strongly protested against his arrest.

Former Governor Imran Ismail and Fawad Chaudhry during a presser demanded of the Sindh government to immediately release Adil in the case, saying that it was nothing but a politically motivated case.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Police Station Democracy Twitter Jamshoro Afridi Government Court Opposition Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to ac ..

Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to achieve targets set under SDGs

11 minutes ago
 Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband ap ..

Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband approaches FIA for action agains ..

16 minutes ago
 Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love la ..

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love late in life

30 minutes ago
 Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2 ..

Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2nd Test

51 minutes ago
 Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

1 hour ago
 PM announces to enhance compensation to monsoon, f ..

PM announces to enhance compensation to monsoon, flood affectees

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.