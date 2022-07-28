Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh by ACE in Jamshoro

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman says it is pure fascism and such behavior is absolutely unacceptable in any democracy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2022) PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday strongly condemned arrest of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh by terming it “pure fascism”.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan condemned persecution and arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh by Sindh government in alleged corruption case.

He wrote, “ This is pure fascism, reflecting the Zardari-Sharif mafia’s approach of eliminating those they cannot purchase,”. He said that such behavior was absolutely unacceptable in any democracy.

Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested PTI leader and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh after he went to an anti-corruption court in Jamshoro on Wednesday.

The ACE officials shifted Adil to Karachi and registered a case against him over charges of grabbing land through illegal means. He was kept in Aziz Bhatti police station in Karachi.

A large number of PTI workers and lawmakers including MPA Raja Azhar, Saeed Afridi and Rabistan Khan reached the Aziz Bhatti police station and they strongly protested against his arrest.

Former Governor Imran Ismail and Fawad Chaudhry during a presser demanded of the Sindh government to immediately release Adil in the case, saying that it was nothing but a politically motivated case.