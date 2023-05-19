Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman says it brings a bad name to Pakistan and such incidents should not have happened.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2023) PTI Chairman Imran Khan, while condemning the attack on Jinnah House, said that it brought a bad name to Pakistan and such incidents should not have happened.

During an informal conversation in the Lahore High Court, a journalist asked Imran Khan if he condemns the attack on Jinnah House. In response, the PTI Chairman said, "I condemn the attack on Jinnah House. I have condemned it before, and every Pakistani is condemning it. It has brought a bad name to Pakistan. Such incidents should not have happened."

He further stated that the media has been allowed to freely operate. There is no truth in the claims of terrorists finding refuge.

The actions of the PDM and violations of human rights have tarnished the reputation of the country.

The Chairman of PTI said that the country cannot function in an atmosphere of fear. By arresting 7,000 people, the PDM has trapped itself. Based on this, it was stated that the matters will be resolved within a week.

Imran Khan further stated that a party with a vote bank cannot be eliminated. The coming and going of individuals in a party with such a significant vote bank doesn't make any difference.

When asked a question, he said that one-sided negotiations are not possible. We have been talking about negotiations for the past 11 months.