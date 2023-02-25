Imran Khan condemns PDM, Maryam Nawaz over alleged ‘calculated attacks on SC judges’

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chief has called Maram Nawaz spoilt brat in his latest tweets, alleging that she nurtured on corruption money.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday came down hard upon Pakistan Democratic Movement and PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz over what he said “shameless and calculated attacks on the judges of the Supreme Court.

The PTI Chief also called Maryam Nawaz “Spoilt brat” and “nurtured on corruption money”, pointing out that these claims were made for a purpose as they [the PDM] wanted to runa way from the elections even by violating Constitution.

The PTI Chief tweeted, “ Shameless & calculated attacks on SC judges by PDM & spoilt brat Maryam, nurtured on corruption money, have one purpose only - to run away from elections even by violating Constitution. By attacking SCP, they are damaging the Federation & ensuring law of jungle prevails in Pak.

In another tweet, Imran Khan said, “PDM leadership seen challenging us to dissolve KP & Punjab assemblies if we want elections! Now, when confronted, they are petrified of elections knowing they will be decimated.

So they are maligning the SC judges & are ready to violate the Constitution to avoid elections,”.

The former PM also reacted to the mistreatment with his party leaders and workers in the jails by the coalition government, saying that they were being treated like the terrorists.

Khan tweeted, “Strongly condemn the fascist approach of Imported govt to treat our political prisoners detained during our Jail Bharo (court arrest) movement as criminals & terrorists. Our ldrship & workers are protesting against this fascism, violation of fundamental rights, & crushing nation,”.

He also tweeted, “under spiralling prices while rulers get NRO for Rs 1100 bn looted wealth for themselves. Refusing to abide by prison rules for political detainees reflects a desperate & dictatorial mindset, which makes our people even more determined to stand up for Haqeeqi Azadi,”.