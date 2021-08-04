UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Confident SKMT Karachi To Open By Dec Next

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:50 AM

Imran Khan confident SKMT Karachi to open by Dec next

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the under-construction Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) for the treatment of cancer would be completed by next December.

"The Karachi SKMT construction is going according to schedule and is all set to open inshaAllah by December next year," he said in a tweet.

Imran Khan said the Karachi's cancer treatment facility would be twice as big as the Lahore SKMT.

He mentioned that SKMT Karachi would be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister December Cancer All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2021

28 minutes ago
 IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

10 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

10 hours ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

10 hours ago
 UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Af ..

UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat - Statement

9 hours ago
 Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: Pr ..

Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: President

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.