Imran Khan confident SKMT Karachi to open by Dec next

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the under-construction Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) for the treatment of cancer would be completed by next December.

"The Karachi SKMT construction is going according to schedule and is all set to open inshaAllah by December next year," he said in a tweet.

Imran Khan said the Karachi's cancer treatment facility would be twice as big as the Lahore SKMT.

He mentioned that SKMT Karachi would be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.