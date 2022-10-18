Imran Khan contested by-election to satisfy his ego not to represent masses: Shazia Marri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Tuesday said Imran Khan had contested by-elections for satisfaction of his own ego and not for representing his voters in the parliament.

"Imran Khan who is celebrating his victory will neither sit in the parliament nor become the voice of those who voted him and expressed their confidence in him", she said while addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Faisal Karim Kundi.

Shazia Marri said that Pakistan People's Party contested on two seats and won both of these with good margin defeating Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman and Vice Chairman.

However, Imran Khan despite having the position of chairman of a party won by-elections with a very low margin and is saving his skin in the guise of celebration.

Expressing disappointment over United States President's remarks about nuclear assets of Pakistan, Shazia Marri said that Pakistan has strongly rejected the statement of the US President.

"The way Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto timely reacted to his statement matters a lot. Whenever a country undermines you; state is responsible to react timely", she said.

Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif rejected Biden's statement and clearly stated that this was not acceptable. Pakistan is a most responsible nuclear state and its nuclear programs are being managed through a technically sound and fool proof command and control system.

While the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto also took immediate action and summoned US envoy in Pakistan over Biden's remarks as a result of which United States issued a clarification stating that "United States is confident of Pakistan's commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets".

About the October 18, Karsaz incident, Shazia Marri said that Karsaz incident will always be remembered as the day of sacrifice for the Pakistan People's Party.

She said no one could forget how thousands of people reached Karachi Airport to give a warm welcome to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her return to Pakistan on October 18 while two explosions took place leaving several of them martyred and injured.

Every year on October 18, we pay salute to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy and renew our pledges to continue efforts for strengthening of democratic values in the country.

She said that PPP had always remained a staunch believer of this fact that democracy was the only system which could strengthen this country and empower its masses.

About the disbursement of flood relief cash assistance among the affected families, Shazia Marri said that the country was still struggling with the challenges of rehabilitation of around 33 million people displaced during floods. She said the people were residing in the temporary shelters and were unable to move to their houses.

The federal minister revealed that a total of 65.79 billion rupees had been disbursed among 2,631,000 families of the affected areas despite many difficulties of internet disruption and damaged roads. "I am thankful to the Prime Minister for taking immediate relief measures and assigning of cash disbursement task to the BISP." To a question, the federal minister said that the country was pursuing a proactive foreign policy and revived the relations with different countries which were damaged during the previous regime which resulted in huge support during floods.

To another question, she responded that since poverty ratio in the country had been increased, BISP was planning to start dynamic registry to include those people whose socio-economic status had been changed.