Imran Khan Continuously Speaking Lies With People: Khawaja Asif

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 12:28 AM

Imran Khan continuously speaking lies with people: Khawaja Asif

Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said former prime minister Imran Khan continuously spoke lies with the people as he was failed to fulfill a single promise which he made with them during the election campaign of 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said former prime minister Imran Khan continuously spoke lies with the people as he was failed to fulfill a single promise which he made with them during the election campaign of 2018.

Talking to a private news channel, he said performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was zero during its more then three years government and corruption had been started from his door step.

He said the matter of the oath taking ceremony had resolved and the Federal cabinet would take their oath tomorrow, adding Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be foreign minister, Shahid Khaqan abbasi would be Petroleum,Ahsan Iqbal would be Planning,Ayaz Sadiq would be financial affairs, Miftah Ismail would be Finance and Rana Sanullah would be federal minister of interior.

He said every one should play their role to development of the country and welfare of its people.

