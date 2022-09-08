(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan could not satisfy Islamabad High Court (IHC) in contempt of court case.

The court has provided an opportunity to Imran Khan, for submitting apology in the contempt case but Imran Khan had lost the opportunity, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI leadership didn't avail the opportunity of extra time extended by the court in the last hearing, he added.

He said that after the unsatisfactory response the court would start proper trial against Imran Khan.

The AGP said the IHC would announce indictment in contempt case on September 22.

He said Imran Khan could not tender unconditional apology during hearing that held today.