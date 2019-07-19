UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Creates Awareness Among People About Corruption: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:26 AM

Imran Khan creates awareness among people about corruption: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who created awareness among people about corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who created awareness among people about corruption.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the last governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (N), during their tenures, could not initiate the process of accountability against the corrupt elements.

About Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cases, he said the cases were made up during the previous regimes.

Every person could observe the political stability in the country that had expedited the process of accountability against the corrupt elements, Fawad Chaudhry stated.

The PPP and PML-N leaders had been facing the cases of money laundering and fake bank transaction, he added.

In reply to a question, he said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was working without any discrimination as the bureau proceeding the cases against PTI leaders at the same time.

He said no one was above the law and anyone found involved in any corruption case would have to face legal punishment.

