Imran Khan creating political instability in country: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said that Imran Khan is creating political instability in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said that Imran Khan is creating political instability in Pakistan. Imran Khan is behind the political and economic instability of this country, he said while talking to a private television channel. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership is playing drama with public by raising non-issues, he stated. Imran Khan has given a statement at public forum that someone was hatching conspiracy against PTI regime, he said. Now-a-days, he said Imran Khan is spreading disinformation among public about threat to his life.

Imran Khan should immediately share information with interior ministry regarding life threats, he suggested.

The Advisor said that PTI leadership should share information with law enforcement agencies or Intelligence agencies for quick action.

This is the responsibility of the government to provide security to every citizen, he said. Commenting on relief work for flood hit areas, he said the relief and rehabilitation were the priorities of the government.