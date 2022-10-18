Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnan ullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), chairman is creating unrest in the country to regain power in the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnan ullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), chairman is creating unrest in the country to regain power in the parliament.

The last regime of PTI under the leadership of Imran Khan could not launch any public welfare project, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan is following the agenda of 'Gold Smith' and trying to sabotage national institutions for occupying premier seat, he said.

Commenting on long march call given by Imran's party, he said no one is above the law in this country.

He said if anyone found in violating law and order situation, action would be taken without discrimination.

He said Imran Khan could face imprisonment in foreign funding case.

To a question about use of social media, the Senator said Imran Khan has hired a team in foreign country and through the modern technology attacking on national institutions. To a question about by elections results, he said anti-state mind-set groups are supporting Imran's party to fulfill sinister design in Pakistan. Commenting on early elections, he said Nawaz Sharif will return Pakistan to lead election campaign. He said the PML-N, would sweep general elections with thumping majority.