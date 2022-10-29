Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

(@Abdulla99267510)

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says there is no room for negotiations with the anarchists.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2022) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has regretted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has crossed all the red lines of the identity of a Pakistani.

Taking to Twitter, Khawaja Asif said the Indian media does not support Narendra Modi as much as it is currently supporting Imran Khan. He said the Indian media is giving full coverage to the language being used by Imran Khan against Pakistan Army and the ISI.

He said the PTI chairman has become the spokesperson of our enemy.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said PTI Chairman Imran Khan does not want transparent elections but chaos, unrest, bodies and blood.

In a statement on Saturday, she said the PTI Chairman cannot hide his reality by taking to the streets as his face and lies stand exposed.

The Information Minister said there is no room for negotiations with the anarchists.

She said Imran Khan is an absconder in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's defamation case of ten billion rupees over the last five years.

The Information Minister strongly criticized Imran Khan for announcing to file a defamation case against the Chief Election Commissioner.

She said Imran Khan is doing so because the Chief Election Commissioner has caught him red handed in different cases including Toshakhana, secret accounts and money laundering.