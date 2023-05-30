UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Decides Not To Appear Before JIT In Jinnah House Attack Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2023 | 11:22 AM

Imran Khan decides not to appear before JIT in Jinnah house attack case

The JIT, led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kamran Adil, has asked the former prime minister, who was removed from office through a vote of no-confidence in April last year, to appear before the investigative body at 4 pm on May 30 at the Qila Gujjar Singh investigation headquarters.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan decided not to appear before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in case related to the incidents of arson at Jinnah House (Corps Commander's House) and the Askari Corporate Tower in Lahore on May 9.

The JIT directed Imran Khan to appear before it at 4 pm today.

The JIT, led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kamran Adil, has asked the former prime minister, who was removed from office through a vote of no-confidence in April last year, to appear before the investigative body at 4 pm on May 30 at the Qila Gujjar Singh investigation headquarters.

The arrest of Khan earlier this month triggered a series of street protests, leading to an exodus of PTI leaders. Security forces responded by launching a crackdown on the party in response to the attacks on both civil and military establishments, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander's House.

The violent protests across the country resulted in the loss of at least eight lives.

Insiders familiar with the matter have disclosed that the JIT intends to question Khan regarding the riots that took place on May 9. In response to the attacks and violent protests, which the military described as a "Black Day," the Punjab Home Department has established ten different joint investigation teams (JITs) to conduct inquiries.

According to media reports, DIG Adil heads the JIT, which also includes Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation City Division Lahore, Dr. Raza Tanveer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)/SP-AVLS Lahore, Raza Zahid, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Taimoor Khan, and Muhammad Sarwar, the in-charge of the Factory Area Police Station investigation.

Upon receiving the notice from the JIT, Khan has sought advice from his legal team. However, the sources said that the decision has yet to be reached regarding whether the PTI chairman would appear before the investigative body or not.

