Imran Khan Decides Not To Field Candidates On Seats Fell Vacant After Leaders' Disqualification

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2025 | 05:03 PM

Aleema Khan says PTI founder expressed satisfaction over recent public protests across Pakistan and asked about possibility of his children’s visit

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that the party will not nominate any candidates to contest seats vacated by disqualified PTI lawmakers, terming the disqualifications “unjust and politically motivated.”

The statement was conveyed by Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, during a media briefing outside Adiala Jail following a meeting with the former prime minister. She said that another sister, Uzma Khan, had also managed to meet Khan along with his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Aleema Khan said the PTI founder expressed satisfaction over recent public protests across the country and inquired about the possibility of his children visiting Pakistan. He praised supporters for demonstrating courage “despite oppression and pressure,” adding that those standing up for their rights deserved tribute.

Khan reportedly said that even former dictators had not imposed the level of suppression currently being witnessed and drew a comparison with General Yahya Khan, accusing him of dividing the country for power.

He claimed that the media was being silenced, warning that sacrifices were necessary for freedom.

According to Aleema Khan, Imran Khan has given a nationwide protest call for August 14, urging citizens to rise for “real freedom” amid what he described as a breakdown of the rule of law. He encouraged PTI leaders and workers not to fear arrests or imprisonment.

Reaffirming his stance on the recent disqualifications of PTI lawmakers, Khan said the party would not field candidates on their seats as a mark of protest.

Imran Khan also sent a message to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, calling for an immediate halt to ongoing security operations in the province. Imran Khan warned that the action against their own people would only fuel anger toward the party.

He suggested resolving issues through the traditional jirgas, saying KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur should rethink the operation if he is unable to stop it.

