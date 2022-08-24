Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI chairman was booked over charges of threatening Islamabad police officers and female judge under Section 7 of anti-Terrorism act (ATA).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th,2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday decided to approach anti-terrorism court (ATC) for pre arrest bail in a case related to terrorism registered against him.

Imran Khan would file bail plea through his lawyer and try to secure bail.

On Monday, Islamabad High Court (IHC) allowed Khan transit bail and barred Islamabad Police from arresting the PTI Chairman.

The PTI chairman was booked over charges of threatening Islamabad police officers and female judge under Section 7 of anti-Terrorism act (ATA).

The sources said that the Margalla police registered a case under the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed against the former prime minister on charges of hate speech.

Imran Khan threatened and terrorized state organs and tried to pressurize the judiciary and the police.

During the rally, he threatened the Islamabad IG, a woman magistrate and the DIG, the FIR added.