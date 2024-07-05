Open Menu

Imran Khan Decides To Attend PM's APC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 05, 2024 | 04:59 PM

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan says that his party will attend the APC and listen to the government’s stance.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- July 5th, 2024) PTI founder Imran Khan on Friday decided to attend the All Parties Conference (APC) convened by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking informally with journalists at Adiala Jail, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his party would attend the APC and listen to the government’s stance.

The former Prime Minister said that law and order is a national issue, and for the sake of the country, they would participate in the APC. He stated that until relations with Afghanistan improve, they could not defeat the TTP.

He said he would never be enslaved, is ready to die in jail, and would fight as long as he is alive.

Imran Khan mentioned that there are videos of statements by Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif. He said he would instruct the KP government to retrieve these videos and file FIRs against them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI founder further added that they have reservations about the Azm-e-Istahkam Operation, believing that it will increase instability in the country.

