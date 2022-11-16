Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, Zahoor

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman has taken this decision over allegations of selling an expensive wristwatch he bought from Toshakhana.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced to take legal action against Geo, Jang Group, Shahzaib Khanzada and UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor over allegations of selling an expensive wristwatch he bought from Toshakhana.

The PTI Chairman made this announcement after Umar Farooq appeared on Geo news Programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath.

Zahoor had claimed that the PTI government had sold an expensive graft wristwatch, gifted to Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for $2 million.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said, “Enough is enough.

Yesterday Geo & Khanzada supported by Handlers slandered me through a baseless story cooked up by a known fraudster & internationally wanted criminal,”.

Imran Khan said following the allegations he spoke to the lawyers and planned to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada and the person whom he called “fraudster” not only in Pakistan but also in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan purchased the wristwatch from Toshakhana in accordance with the law and it was declared in the particulars of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).