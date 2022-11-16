UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Decides To Sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, Zahoor

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 16, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, Zahoor

The PTI Chairman has taken this decision over allegations of selling an expensive wristwatch he bought from Toshakhana.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced to take legal action against Geo, Jang Group, Shahzaib Khanzada and UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor over allegations of selling an expensive wristwatch he bought from Toshakhana.

The PTI Chairman made this announcement after Umar Farooq appeared on Geo news Programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath.

Zahoor had claimed that the PTI government had sold an expensive graft wristwatch, gifted to Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for $2 million.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said, “Enough is enough.

Yesterday Geo & Khanzada supported by Handlers slandered me through a baseless story cooked up by a known fraudster & internationally wanted criminal,”.

Imran Khan said following the allegations he spoke to the lawyers and planned to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada and the person whom he called “fraudster” not only in Pakistan but also in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan purchased the wristwatch from Toshakhana in accordance with the law and it was declared in the particulars of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Twitter Lawyers Saudi United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Criminals From Government Million Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Bangladesh U19 win first T20

Bangladesh U19 win first T20

6 minutes ago
 PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoo ..

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

3 hours ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

4 hours ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

4 hours ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.