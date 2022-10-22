Imran Khan declared as 'certified thief': Shehbaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that Imran Khan used to label his every opponent as a thief, but now he himself had been declared as a 'certified thief' in the Toshakhana case by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that Pakistan had now been out of grey list of FATF (Financial Action Task Force) and it was the outcome of collective efforts of all the coalition parties of the government, Pakistan armed forces and other relevant institutions.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at Model Town. Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar also accompanied him.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan did nothing but divided the nation through unjustified rallies, harassment, abusive language and blame game and compromised Pakistan's dignity and respect in the world. Imran Khan had never spared any of his opponents, whether they were old men, women and seasoned politicians. He used to call them thieves and enemies of Pakistan, the premier said and added that today he himself had been declared as a 'certified thief and a liar'. It was not a moment of happiness but a point to fear and a lesson to learn, he remarked. He mentioned that Imran Khan had himself appointed the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), who convicted him in Toshakhana case.

In the past, he (Imran Khan) was all praise for the CEC and used to term him trustworthy, truthful and a fair person.

The prime minister said that Imran Khan was convicted due to his corrupt practices.

He said that the PTI chief, soon after assuming charge as the premier, had auctioned vehicles and cattle-heads of the PM House in the name of austerity, and he always used to argue that rupee depreciation against Dollar, or hike in the oil and electricity prices meant that the prime minister of the country was a thief. But contrary to his standpoint, Imran Khan illegally sold out a precious wrest watch worth Rs 150 million, and even did not pay 20 per cent of its price to Toshakhana prior to selling out it, he said. Furthermore, he regretted, the PTI chief did not get the price estimates of the watch from the market.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he had also received a precious watch as a gift, and the Establishment Division had asked him in a letter to get the watch by paying 20 per cent of its price, but he refused to get it and that watch was still present in the PM House. He said that he had improved the Toshakhana system for better care of the precious gifts.

