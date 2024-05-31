Open Menu

Imran Khan Declines To Meet FIA On Cyber Crime Investigation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 31, 2024 | 03:10 PM

The sources say that Imran Khan insisted that he would only respond to inquiries in the presence of his legal representatives.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2024) Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has refused to meet with the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cyber crime team that visited Adiala Jail late Thursday night, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The FIA team documented his stance in written form.

The sources within Adiala Jail revealed that the former prime minister declined to participate in the FIA investigation regarding a controversial social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

This development comes after the FIA cyber crime wing announced its intention on Thursday to take action against Khan for the contentious social media post.

A post on X, allegedly from Khan’s account, urged Pakistanis to review the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report to discern the true traitor between General Yahya Khan and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar claimed that Khan had not vetted the post before its publication and defended it, asserting that it was misconstrued.

Gohar clarified that the reference to 1971 was meant politically and not as a critique of the army.

The former ruling party also defended the post, arguing that it aimed to promote learning from history, despite facing criticism from various quarters, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

FIA sources indicated that their decision to take action was influenced by a “propaganda video” featuring Mujeeb, uploaded from Khan’s account on May 26.

Despite Khan’s incarceration, his account was allegedly used to disseminate propaganda videos. The FIA cyber wing plans to question four PTI members, including Khan, Gohar, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, and Secretary-General Omar Ayub.

The investigation aims to ascertain if Khan or someone with his authorization uploaded the post and to identify the creator of the “anti-Pakistan propaganda” video.

