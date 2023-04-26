Imran Khan defaming institutions: CM Coordinators

Coordinators of Chief Minister Balochistan Babar Yousafzai, Musa Jan Achakzai and Shania Khan have said that Imran Khan is defaming the Pakistan Army and institutions to spread chaos in the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Coordinators of Chief Minister Balochistan Babar Yousafzai, Musa Jan Achakzai and Shania Khan have said that Imran Khan is defaming the Pakistan Army and institutions to spread chaos in the country.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, they said the soldiers of the Pakistan Army have played a significant role in the relief work in Balochistan and the people of Balochistan are with them.

Stressing the need for holding all elections on the same date, they said, "Elections of all provinces should be held simultaneously in the entire country.

They deplored that Imran Khan is putting the debris of his failure on the army and judiciary.

"PTI chief Imran Khan's children are in London while innocent children have been shielded in Zaman Park Lahore,"The coordinators urged the public to avoid becoming part of the PTI's conspiracy against Pakistan.

"With the support of the people, anti-development forces would be defeated," they vowed.