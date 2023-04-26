UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Defaming Institutions: CM Coordinators

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Imran Khan defaming institutions: CM Coordinators

Coordinators of Chief Minister Balochistan Babar Yousafzai, Musa Jan Achakzai and Shania Khan have said that Imran Khan is defaming the Pakistan Army and institutions to spread chaos in the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Coordinators of Chief Minister Balochistan Babar Yousafzai, Musa Jan Achakzai and Shania Khan have said that Imran Khan is defaming the Pakistan Army and institutions to spread chaos in the country.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, they said the soldiers of the Pakistan Army have played a significant role in the relief work in Balochistan and the people of Balochistan are with them.

Stressing the need for holding all elections on the same date, they said, "Elections of all provinces should be held simultaneously in the entire country.

They deplored that Imran Khan is putting the debris of his failure on the army and judiciary.

"PTI chief Imran Khan's children are in London while innocent children have been shielded in Zaman Park Lahore,"The coordinators urged the public to avoid becoming part of the PTI's conspiracy against Pakistan.

"With the support of the people, anti-development forces would be defeated," they vowed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Army London Same All

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) str ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) stresses macroeconomic reforms, p ..

14 seconds ago
 Upper Sindh likely to experience moderate to isola ..

Upper Sindh likely to experience moderate to isolated heavy falls on Thursday

3 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Denies Allegations of Ties Between ..

Russian Embassy Denies Allegations of Ties Between Consul in Svalbard, Secret Se ..

3 minutes ago
 Hot in most central southern Punjab, while rain in ..

Hot in most central southern Punjab, while rain in KP, GB, Pothohar & Kashmir

3 minutes ago
 Muhammad Mian Soomro expresses sorrow over martyrd ..

Muhammad Mian Soomro expresses sorrow over martyrdom of cops

3 minutes ago
 BISE exams of class IX & X to start from May 8

BISE exams of class IX & X to start from May 8

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.