Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power by defeating the fascist forces with the support of people and his government was taking all possible steps for the protection of rights of the common men

Addressing the convention of Akhbar Farosh Federation here, she said the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to provide the rights of workers. Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, was a genuine leader, who had taken difficult decisions for the betterment of the nation, whereas former rulers had proved ordinary politicians who preferred expediencies over the national interest.

She said under the Prime Minister's Ehsas programme, Rs 3 billion would be released for disbursement among the poor people irrespective of their political affiliations.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan had now changed. In the Naya Pakistan, rule of law would be ensured and no one would be above the law.

She said Imran Khan's only difference with the conventional politicians was that he was against exploitation of the poor. The former rulers had signed charter of corruption under which they protected each other's corruption and plunder during their respective rules, she added.