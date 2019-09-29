ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Walid Iqbal Sunday hailed that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has delivered speech in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as per expectations of nation and Kashmiri people.

Talking to ptv news channel, Walid Iqbal said Prime Minister Imran Khan presented Pakistan's unflinching stance on the Kashmir issue before the world leaders.

It was for the first time in the history of the country that an elected Prime Minister (PM) pleaded Kashmiri's case for their right to self-determination in such a strong way.

PM drew the attention of the world community towards the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and exposed the repressive face of extremist India government.

The Premier had presented Pakistan's historical stance and view point on all the issues including Kashmir.

He stressed upon the World Body and United Nation to fulfill its commitments made with the people of Kashmir through its Security Council resolutions, pending implementation for the past many years.

Highlighting the need for a peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute, Walid Iqbal said the coercive measures, killings, detentions and suppressions will yield nothing, instead will lead to devastation.

He further urged that the United Nations should help in resolving Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions as now Imran Khan has exposed RSS and its negative influence on current Indian government.

He said Kashmir is an international dispute and Prime Minister's speech would yield positive impact on Kashmir.

India's stance regarding Kashmir is very weak at International level, he said adding, it was also very positive development that world's stance regarding Kashmir was changing now.

He said Pakistan's diplomatic efforts for Kashmir cause would continue and different delegations of senator would also visit to other countries for highlighting Kashmir issue at every level.