UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Demands Immediate Release Of Senator Swati

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

The PTI Chairman has strongly condemned the arrest of the party leader, saying that the way he is being treated is shocking.

LAHORE: (Urdu point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday demanded immediate release of Senator Azam Swati.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan strongly condemned the arrest of Swati, saying that the way he is being treated is shocking.

The PTI Chairman said, "Swati was moved to PIMS earlier this morning after suffering severe chest pains & breathing issues,".

Khan said that while test results were awaited, Quetta police got him discharged & took him away endangering his life.

He also said "it is sad to see our justice system unwilling to stop repeated violations of Azam Swati’s basic human rights,".

Earlier in the day, Balochistan police arrested PTI Senator Azam Swati for posting controversial tweets against senior military officers.

Swati was arrested for the second time in the same case over a month after he secured post-arrest bail from a court in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Quetta Police Twitter Same From Court Sad

Recent Stories

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

31 minutes ago
 COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

4 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

4 hours ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

5 hours ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.