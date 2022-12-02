Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman has strongly condemned the arrest of the party leader, saying that the way he is being treated is shocking.

LAHORE: (Urdu point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday demanded immediate release of Senator Azam Swati.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan strongly condemned the arrest of Swati, saying that the way he is being treated is shocking.

The PTI Chairman said, "Swati was moved to PIMS earlier this morning after suffering severe chest pains & breathing issues,".

Khan said that while test results were awaited, Quetta police got him discharged & took him away endangering his life.

”

He also said "it is sad to see our justice system unwilling to stop repeated violations of Azam Swati’s basic human rights,".

Earlier in the day, Balochistan police arrested PTI Senator Azam Swati for posting controversial tweets against senior military officers.

Swati was arrested for the second time in the same case over a month after he secured post-arrest bail from a court in Islamabad.