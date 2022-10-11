UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Demands Judicial Inquiry Of Audio Leaks To Save Face: Sherry

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Imran Khan demands judicial inquiry of audio leaks to save face: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was demanding a judicial inquiry into the issue of audio leaks to save face as he knew that the audio leaks had exposed his supposed narrative and double standards to the entire nation.

The Federal Minister in a pair of tweets on her official Twitter handle wrote that the Supreme Court had confirmed that Imran Khan violated the constitution to save his throne. "Today, they are taking oath to uphold the constitution in the meetings. It is known to them that people don't want to be a part of 'Save Imran' movement, so they are taking oath from people. By true freedom they mean coming to power."Senator Sherry Rehman added that the PTI chief's aim was that PTI's redux into power would give real freedom to the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Sherry Rehman Twitter From

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

3 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

3 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.