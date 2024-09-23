Imran Khan Denounces Propaganda, Calls For Justice, Ceasefire In Palestine
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2024 | 06:16 PM
Imran Khan reiterates his position on Israel, saying that there should be a ceasefire before any dialogue can take place and that discussions should only happen after moving toward a two-state solution
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan said that his stance on Israel remained unchanged: genocide is being committed against people in Palestine.
Imran Khan mentioned that an Israeli article praised him, questioning whether those discussing it even understand English.
Speaking to the media from Adiala Jail, the PTI founder said that propaganda was ongoing since yesterday, citing an Israeli newspaper that claims he is the biggest supporter of relations with Israel. He remarked, “It seems these people do not grasp that the article was discussing dialogue and mentioned his reputation within the Muslim ummah and the Western world,”.
Imran Khan reiterated his position on Israel, stating that there should be a ceasefire before any dialogue can take place and that discussions should only happen after moving toward a two-state solution.
He criticized Shahbaz Sharif's statement urging people to behave and cooperate for the country’s development, saying that peace comes from justice. Imran Khan said that the election rigging occurred, and activists were jailed following the events of May 9, with no investigations underway. He emphasized that without justice, there could be no peace, questioning how proposed amendments could bring about stability.
The PTI founder commented on the roles of the Chief Justice and Chief Election Commissioner, likening them to both umpires and opening batsmen in a match. He suggested that a third umpire is controlling the situation from behind the scenes. He accused them of protecting election fraud and preventing the May 9 CCTV footage from being revealed.
Imran Khan said the role of the third umpire is to prevent the PTI from playing the match, comparing the current situation to what Yahya Khan did in the past. He accused this group of destroying society and democracy to cover up election fraud, pointing out that rising debt is due to stagnant income and lack of investment, leading people to leave the country.
Khan labeled the current regime as Yahya Khan Part Two, asserting that no political party in Pakistan's history held as many rallies as the PTI. He described how permission for a rally in Lahore was granted only a day before, followed by the placement of containers to block access. He said that people walked to their rallies and they never provided food like “Qeemay Wala naan”. He also mentioned that the orders were issued to detain 500 PTI supporters before the rally, and despite the summer heat, they were told to end their rally by 6pm.
He commended the successful rally despite numerous obstacles, questioning why the Lahore High Court overlooked the violations of fundamental rights. He informed his party that they planned to hold a rally in Rawalpindi next week and advised them to seek permission from the High Court, warning that if denied, they would protest.
Khan warned that these individuals aim to eliminate the judiciary and impose an undeclared martial law, proposing amendments that no dictator has attempted before. He announced plans to start a street movement against these amendments.
Recent Stories
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A grand Eid Milad-un-Nabi(PBUH) event held at Gomal University’s Wensam College6 minutes ago
-
RPO holds 'Khuli Kachehri' to address public complaints6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews anti-dengue measures6 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Urdu poet Tabish Dehlvi observed6 minutes ago
-
Kohat Radio staff hosts luncheon for new Station Manager6 minutes ago
-
Three drug traffickers held7 minutes ago
-
District admin seals illegal petrol pump in Seri Havelian7 minutes ago
-
Environment friendly public transport: viable solution for improving air quality, urban mobility16 minutes ago
-
Mid-Career Management Course officials visit PTA headquarters17 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi attends Bilawal's birthday celebration26 minutes ago
-
Monitoring of wheat sale process to be made more effective26 minutes ago
-
CM to set up PPCA to address public complaints against police26 minutes ago