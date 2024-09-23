Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan said that his stance on Israel remained unchanged: genocide is being committed against people in Palestine.

Imran Khan mentioned that an Israeli article praised him, questioning whether those discussing it even understand English.

Speaking to the media from Adiala Jail, the PTI founder said that propaganda was ongoing since yesterday, citing an Israeli newspaper that claims he is the biggest supporter of relations with Israel. He remarked, “It seems these people do not grasp that the article was discussing dialogue and mentioned his reputation within the Muslim ummah and the Western world,”.

Imran Khan reiterated his position on Israel, stating that there should be a ceasefire before any dialogue can take place and that discussions should only happen after moving toward a two-state solution.

He criticized Shahbaz Sharif's statement urging people to behave and cooperate for the country’s development, saying that peace comes from justice. Imran Khan said that the election rigging occurred, and activists were jailed following the events of May 9, with no investigations underway. He emphasized that without justice, there could be no peace, questioning how proposed amendments could bring about stability.

The PTI founder commented on the roles of the Chief Justice and Chief Election Commissioner, likening them to both umpires and opening batsmen in a match. He suggested that a third umpire is controlling the situation from behind the scenes. He accused them of protecting election fraud and preventing the May 9 CCTV footage from being revealed.

Imran Khan said the role of the third umpire is to prevent the PTI from playing the match, comparing the current situation to what Yahya Khan did in the past. He accused this group of destroying society and democracy to cover up election fraud, pointing out that rising debt is due to stagnant income and lack of investment, leading people to leave the country.

Khan labeled the current regime as Yahya Khan Part Two, asserting that no political party in Pakistan's history held as many rallies as the PTI. He described how permission for a rally in Lahore was granted only a day before, followed by the placement of containers to block access. He said that people walked to their rallies and they never provided food like “Qeemay Wala naan”. He also mentioned that the orders were issued to detain 500 PTI supporters before the rally, and despite the summer heat, they were told to end their rally by 6pm.

He commended the successful rally despite numerous obstacles, questioning why the Lahore High Court overlooked the violations of fundamental rights. He informed his party that they planned to hold a rally in Rawalpindi next week and advised them to seek permission from the High Court, warning that if denied, they would protest.

Khan warned that these individuals aim to eliminate the judiciary and impose an undeclared martial law, proposing amendments that no dictator has attempted before. He announced plans to start a street movement against these amendments.