Imran Khan destroys morals of nation: Mandokhail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and member of the national assembly (MNA), Qadir Khan Mandokhail on Thursday said Imran Khan had destroyed the morals of the nation and spread hatred.

Talking to a private media channel, Mandokhail, who is also the Chairman of the NA Special Committee on Affected Employees, said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had been slandering others but was himself corrupt morally and financially as instantiated in the Toshakhana case and the billion Tree Tsunami projects.

He further said the PPP was the only political party that had sacrificed for democracy and raised the slogan "Pakistan Khappay" even during adverse times.

Qadir criticized Imran's politics and said PTI has come down to enmity with the state for political benefits.

"PTI playing politics with the economic crisis caused by the worst floods in Pakistan," he added.

He accused Imran Khan of spending money collected in the name of flood victims on arranging rallies and public meetings.