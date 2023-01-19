UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Destroys Morals Of Nation: Mandokhail

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Imran Khan destroys morals of nation: Mandokhail

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and member of the national assembly (MNA), Qadir Khan Mandokhail on Thursday said Imran Khan had destroyed the morals of the nation and spread hatred

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and member of the national assembly (MNA), Qadir Khan Mandokhail on Thursday said Imran Khan had destroyed the morals of the nation and spread hatred.

Talking to a private media channel, Mandokhail, who is also the Chairman of the NA Special Committee on Affected Employees, said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had been slandering others but was himself corrupt morally and financially as instantiated in the Toshakhana case and the billion Tree Tsunami projects.

He further said the PPP was the only political party that had sacrificed for democracy and raised the slogan "Pakistan Khappay" even during adverse times.

Qadir criticized Imran's politics and said PTI has come down to enmity with the state for political benefits.

"PTI playing politics with the economic crisis caused by the worst floods in Pakistan," he added.

He accused Imran Khan of spending money collected in the name of flood victims on arranging rallies and public meetings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Tsunami Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Flood Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party Money Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif claims his four years’ rule was bet ..

Nawaz Sharif claims his four years’ rule was better than Imran Khan’s

10 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani urges effe ..

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani urges effective strategy to combat Islam ..

4 minutes ago
 Education basic right of every child: DC Kohlu

Education basic right of every child: DC Kohlu

5 minutes ago
 UK King to Divert Excess Profits From Wind Energy ..

UK King to Divert Excess Profits From Wind Energy Projects to Public - Buckingha ..

5 minutes ago
 Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter ..

Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over Shooting on Movie Set - ..

5 minutes ago
 US Embassy Monitoring Situation Following Reports ..

US Embassy Monitoring Situation Following Reports of FSB Espionage Case

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.