Imran Khan determined to work for GB development: Ali Amin

SHIGAR, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday said the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to work for progress and development of Gilgit Baltistan.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said government of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) would give constitutional rights to citizens of Gilgit Baltistan.

He criticized leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party accusing its leaders to indulge in corruption and did nothing for people of northern areas.

The two parties cheated people of Gilgit Baltistan, he said adding, those who looted national wealth did not deserve mercy of people.

He said Imran Khan was struggling for a bright future of coming generations.

The minister was in Gilgit Baltistan for the campaign before election to be held for region's assembly on November 15.