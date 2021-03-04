UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Determines To Weed Out Corruption From Society: Info Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:00 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed determination to weed out corruption from the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed determination to weed out corruption from the society. Imran Khan was a bold and honest leader of Pakistan and he would never leave such elements involved in corrupt practices, the minister stated while talking to a private television channel. Commenting on recent Senate elections that has upset the ruling party, he said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had used a colossal amount for purchase of votes. The Opposition parties, he said had to lick the dust after bold decision of the prime minister regarding vote of confidence from the Parliament.

All dreams of Opposition parties for damaging image of current leadership had become failed, he stated. In reply to a question about awarding Senate tickets, he said: "We can not provide tickets to each and every person wishing to contest Senate elections because of limited number of seats." It was obvious that some party members would have reservation, he remarked. Criticizing the PDM's agenda of long march, he said Opposition parties could not achieve success in their sinister designs of derailing the system and in future, he added these political parties would face defeat.

