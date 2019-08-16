Imran Khan dials Donald Trump ahead of UNSC meeting on Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation on Friday with US President Donald Trump to brief him about Pakistan's perspective on the Kashmir issue

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a video statement broadcast on television said, "The prime minister conveyed Pakistan's position to him [President Trump] and took him into confidence."

"Pakistan, like always, is committed to the peace process.

The role we have played is for the betterment of the region and the steps we have taken are for the mutual benefit of Pakistan and Afghanistan and for peace and stability. We will continue to take such steps," he said.He said that direct contact had been established with four out of five permanent members of the Security Council and they are aware of Pakistan's viewpoint.