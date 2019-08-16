UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan Dials Donald Trump Ahead Of UNSC Meeting On Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:59 PM

Imran Khan dials Donald Trump ahead of UNSC meeting on Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation on Friday with US President Donald Trump to brief him about Pakistan's perspective on the Kashmir issue

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation on Friday with US President Donald Trump to brief him about Pakistan's perspective on the Kashmir issue."The prime minister conveyed Pakistan's position to him [President Trump] and took him into confidence," said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a video statement broadcast on television.

"Pakistan, like always, is committed to the peace process.

The role we have played is for the betterment of the region and the steps we have taken are for the mutual benefit of Pakistan and Afghanistan and for peace and stability. We will continue to take such steps," he said.He said that direct contact had been established with four out of five permanent members of the Security Council and they are aware of Pakistan's viewpoint.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Trump TV

Recent Stories

Turkish Airstrikes Destroy 13 Kurdish Targets in N ..

44 seconds ago

US-Turkey Joint Operations Center to Start Functio ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Allow Sunday Rally Against Violen ..

2 minutes ago

Finnish Foreign Ministry 2020 Budget to Help Widen ..

2 minutes ago

Police nabbed two fireworks dealers in Islamabad

2 minutes ago

Bosnia Charges Iraqi, Turkish Citizens With Migran ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.