Imran Khan Did Nothing But Make Accusations: Rana Tanveer

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Imran Khan did nothing but make accusations: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Federal minister Rana Tanvir Hussain on Tuesday said�that during four years of government, Imran Khan did nothing but make accusations.

Talking to a private media channel, the minister claimed that Imran Khan left the country on the brink of bankruptcy.

Coalition government was correcting the economic direction of the country, he asserted.

He said that Imran led government did not initiate a single development project during four-years in office. All major projects of the country were on the credit of PML-N, Rana Tanveer claimed.

Countering the demand for general elections in the country, he said that it was erroneous to assume that the PML-N or coalition parties were avoiding elections, adding that the country was not in a position to hold general elections earlier.

