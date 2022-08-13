(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister says Shahbaz Gill shouldn't have said that, and on other hand, Gill says he is not ashamed of his statement.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan distanced himself from controversial remands of Shahbaz Gill, a local private tv reported on Saturday.

The remarks of Shahbaz Gill allegedly attempted to trigger hatred within the military.



Former Prime Minister Imran Khan while talking to a local private TV said that a sentence was objectionable in the statement of Gill.

"He shouldn't have said that," said Imran Khan, indirectly distancing himsel from the statement of Gill.



Shahbaz Gill was arrested by the Islamabad police for speaking against state institutions, especailly about the military.

He also allegedly targetted the military to create hatred within its ranks.



on Friday, a local court rejected the prosecution's demand of extension in the physical remand of Gill and sent him on judicial remand to jail.

However, the authorities concerned have challenged the decision of the local court before the Islamabad High Court.

Earlier, Gill, during his appearance before the court, said that he was not ashamed of his statement.