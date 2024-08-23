Imran Khan discloses Islamabad rally postponed to avoid unrest

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI founder explains the rally in Islamabad was called off due to concerns over the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat matter

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday disclosed that while in jail, he was informed that holding a rally in Islamabad could lead to national unrest, prompting the decision to cancel the event.

During an informal discussion with journalists at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan explained that the rally in Islamabad was called off due to concerns over the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat matter.

He mentioned that he was warned that the topic was highly sensitive, with religious parties already protesting in Islamabad.

Fearing potential chaos, the rally was postponed. He further added that had the rally taken place, there was a significant risk of a repeat of the May 9 incident.

The judicial inquiry into the previous May 9 event still remains pending.

Imran Khan cautioned that if permission for the rally is granted but authorities attempt to stop it, the government will be held accountable. He pointed out that the credibility of the courts is at stake, as the judiciary needs to decide whether they will allow the rally or if the administration will cancel the permit. He emphasized to his party not to tolerate any further disruptions regarding the September 8 rally. He reiterated that this is the last time he is postponing the Islamabad rally. Khan urged party leaders to meet before September 8 to finalize plans for protests if the Supreme Court's decision isn't enforced. He instructed the leadership that this time, if anyone tries to obstruct them, they must not back down.

In response to a journalist’s query about the trial of General (Retd) Faiz Hameed, Khan defended his demand for an open trial. He dismissed accusations that he had conspired with Faiz Hameed regarding the events of May 9, stating that he had built the party from the ground up and had been fighting constitutionally for 28 years. He called for an open trial if Faiz was indeed involved in May 9, emphasizing that this issue is neither a military nor an international secret.

Khan also remarked that if the Hamoodur Rahman report had been implemented, Pakistan would be in a better democratic state today. He argued that just like the benefits of enforcing that report, holding an open trial in this case would be equally valuable. Had the report been enforced, the country would have avoided three martial laws, and there wouldn't be an undeclared martial law today.

He called May 9 an attack on democracy and advocated for a commission to prevent similar incidents in the future.

When asked about a late-night message sent to Azam Swati, Khan smiled and declined to respond.

Regarding an audio leak involving his sister, where she stated that the postponement of the rally wasn’t his decision but rather was announced by party leaders in his name, Khan acknowledged that the entire party was frustrated and angry over the postponement. He personally believed the rally should have gone ahead but opted to delay it only to avoid further unrest. He affirmed that moving forward, rallies would be held in every district regardless of opposition.

A journalist inquired whether the Federal government or another entity sent him a message in jail warning that the situation outside could deteriorate. Khan denied having any conversations with the government and noted that whenever there are rumors of PTI engaging with the establishment, the government quickly brings up the May 9 incident.

Imran Khan also claimed that Nawaz Sharif is preparing for a swift departure to London, implying that the situation is connected to efforts to extend Chief Justice Faiz Isa's tenure. He suggested that there are two possible outcomes: either Isa's tenure is extended, or someone else is brought in by manipulating seniority. Neither option, he said, is acceptable, and if this course is followed, there will be widespread protests across the country.

When asked if he had met with “angels” the previous night, leading to his sudden access to inside information, Khan remarked that whenever the PML-N appears unsettled, it usually signals that they suspect PTI is in communication with the establishment. However, he reiterated that he did not discuss the rally with any government officials, explaining that it was postponed solely to avoid potential unrest.

Imran Khan concluded by noting that the judiciary’s reputation is now at stake, as the courts need to decide whether to grant permission for the rally while the administration cancels the NOC.

He highlighted that PTI remains the only party being denied permission to hold a rally in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, after a year of detention, Khan was finally provided with an electric toothbrush and some books. During his court appearance today, he appeared cheerful, composed, and in high spirits.