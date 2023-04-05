Imran Khan distracting public; damaging democratic system of country: Javed Latif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was trying to damage the democratic system of the country as his main moto was to distract the public from the right path.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Imran Khan had given a protest call so that the system could be brought to a standstill, adding that the law enforcement departments would intervene to prevent any violation in that regard.

No one would be allowed to disrupt peace and security in the country, he warned.

In reply to a question about talks with the PTI, he said Imran Khan was not willing to hold dialogue with the coalition government.

He categorically stated that the country's economic and security situation didn't render any plausible justification to hold elections at this point in time.

He said all the coalition partners including Pakistan Peoples Party had agreed unanimously to hold elections in October.