Imran Khan Does Not Believe In Disgracing Others Publicly: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:40 AM

Imran Khan does not believe in disgracing others publicly: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member of National Assembly Sadaqat Ali Abbasi expressed on Thursday that party would never support and appreciate to any member for using foul and derogatory language to demean opponents publicly.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent premier always discouraged the members who misbehave or used offending language against political opponents.

Imran Khan had strengthened the national institution to nab the corrupt politicians for looting the national money,moreover the government believed in debt-free Pakistan, he mentioned.

Though PTI was the only political party which raised voice against the corruption, and fight against corruption was included in it manifesto,he remarked.

Masses should question the corrupt leaders of opposition for loot and plunder,for denting the national exchequer, he further stated.

