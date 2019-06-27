UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Does Not Compromise On Performance: Humayun Akhtar Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:31 PM

Imran Khan does not compromise on performance: Humayun Akhtar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior politician and leader of the ruling party Humayun Akhtar Khan on Thursday said Imran Khan had never lost his strength and even Khan's political opponents could not call him a "corrupt politician".

While talking to a private news channel he said it was an utter non-sense to judge PTI government over 10 months' performance whereas oppositions had termed the same practice out of the bounds in their tenures.

He vowed PTI would bring the phenomenal change for Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, adding Khan would keep changing his ministers until they performed well in their respective domains.

Opposition parties criticized the stance of removing ministers but could not replace any minister for not delivering to masses during their governments, he commented.

PPP and PMLN had been trying to protect their ancestors' corrupt leadership,adding the opposition should instead let the new ruling party work on its manifesto to bring positive change, he stated.

We had inherited the weakened economy as the previous governments were least bothered about the country's people, he said.

